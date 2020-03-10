Dana Holding (DAN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and RBC Capital gave Dana Holding (NYSE: DAN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from KeyBanc. Analyst James Picariello maintained a Buy rating on Dana Holding today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.29, close to its 52-week low of $9.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Picariello is ranked #4653 out of 6214 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dana Holding with a $19.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.96 and a one-year low of $9.95. Currently, Dana Holding has an average volume of 1.49M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DAN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Keith Wandell, a Director at DAN sold 6,963 shares for a total of $119,624.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dana, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies.