D.A. Davidson Maintains Their Hold Rating on TrueCar (TRUE)

In a report released today, Tom White from D.A. Davidson maintained a Hold rating on TrueCar (TRUE – Research Report), with a price target of $5.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.47.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 45.7% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Zillow Group, and CarGurus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TrueCar is a Hold with an average price target of $5.14, implying a -10.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.35 and a one-year low of $1.98. Currently, TrueCar has an average volume of 1.32M.

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.