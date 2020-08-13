D.A. Davidson Keeps a Hold Rating on Crown Crafts (CRWS)

In a report released today, Linda Bolton Weiser from D.A. Davidson maintained a Hold rating on Crown Crafts (CRWS – Research Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and 1-800 Flowers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crown Crafts is a Hold with an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a one-year high of $7.94 and a one-year low of $4.13. Currently, Crown Crafts has an average volume of 20.36K.

Crown Crafts, Inc. engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods. Its brands include Nojo, Neat Solutions, Sassy and Carousel Designs. The company was founded by Philip Bernstein in 1957 and is headquartered in Gonzales, LA.