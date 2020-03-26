Cytosorbents (CTSO) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Cytosorbents (CTSO – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.04.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.5% and a 24.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cytosorbents with a $12.50 average price target, representing a 109.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.85 and a one-year low of $3.49. Currently, Cytosorbents has an average volume of 593.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the research and development of blood purification technology for the reduction of deadly uncontrolled inflammation in hospitalized patients. Its product include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.