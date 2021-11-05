CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein assigned a Buy rating to CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 43.6% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CytomX Therapeutics with a $13.33 average price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Based on CytomX Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.29 million and GAAP net loss of $19.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.68 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CTMX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.