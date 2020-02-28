CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Mizuho Securities and Cowen & Co. gave CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.4% and a 0.0% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and Y-Mabs Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CytomX Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.67, a 122.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.63 and a one-year low of $5.10. Currently, CytomX Therapeutics has an average volume of 396.4K.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs.