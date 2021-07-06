CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.24, close to its 52-week low of $6.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 41.8% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CytomX Therapeutics with a $11.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.05 and a one-year low of $6.11. Currently, CytomX Therapeutics has an average volume of 970.7K.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.