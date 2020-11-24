November 24, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Cytokinetics (CYTK) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

By Ryan Adsit

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone reiterated a Buy rating on Cytokinetics (CYTKResearch Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 63.8% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Cytokinetics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.13, which is an 82.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 16, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cytokinetics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.69 million and GAAP net loss of $3.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.06 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.57 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cytokinetics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS). The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019