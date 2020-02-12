CyrusOne (CONE) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on CyrusOne (CONE – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.32.

Luebchow has an average return of 8.5% when recommending CyrusOne.

According to TipRanks.com, Luebchow is ranked #2443 out of 5897 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CyrusOne is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.50, representing a 15.8% upside. In a report issued on February 5, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Based on CyrusOne’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $12.4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $106 million.

CyrusOne, Inc. engages in the ownership, operation, and development of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. It provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure for different customers.