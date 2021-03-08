Cyberoptics (CYBE) Gets a Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Richard Ryan maintained a Buy rating on Cyberoptics (CYBE – Research Report) on February 11 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 62.5% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cyberoptics with a $37.50 average price target.

Cyberoptics’ market cap is currently $190.9M and has a P/E ratio of 34.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.91.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include metrology and three-dimensional scanning; surface mount technology (SMT); multi-reflection suppression (MRS); and semiconductor processes. The company was founded by Steven K. Case in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.