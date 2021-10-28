CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, the EVP and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health (CVS – Research Report), Troyen Brennan, sold shares of CVS for $172K.

Following Troyen Brennan’s last CVS Sell transaction on February 22, 2012, the stock climbed by 52.9%.

Based on CVS Health’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $72.62 billion and quarterly net profit of $2.78 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $65.34 billion and had a net profit of $2.98 billion. The company has a one-year high of $90.61 and a one-year low of $55.36. CVS’s market cap is $116 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.20.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $99.33, reflecting a -11.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on CVS Health has been positive according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Headquartered in Rhode Island and founded in 1963, CVS Health Corp. is a healthcare company in the U.S. that owns CVS Pharmacy, a retail pharmacy chain; CVS Caremark, a pharmacy benefits manager; Aetna, a health insurance provider, among many other brands.