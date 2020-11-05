November 5, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

CVR Energy (CVI) Receives a Hold from Scotiabank

By Austin Angelo

Scotiabank analyst Scotia Capital maintained a Hold rating on CVR Energy (CVIResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.65, close to its 52-week low of $9.81.

CVR Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

Based on CVR Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $675 million and GAAP net loss of $5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.62 billion and had a net profit of $119 million.

CVR Energy, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

