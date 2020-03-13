March 13, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

CVR Energy (CVI) Receives a Hold from Citigroup

By Carrie Williams

Citigroup analyst Prashant Rao maintained a Hold rating on CVR Energy (CVIResearch Report) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.36, close to its 52-week low of $14.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Rao is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -13.9% and a 35.7% success rate. Rao covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, and PBF Energy.

CVR Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $29.67, an 80.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.52 and a one-year low of $14.02. Currently, CVR Energy has an average volume of 696.1K.

CVR Energy, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

