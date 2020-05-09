Cutera (CUTR) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Cutera (CUTR – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.65, close to its 52-week low of $9.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Cutera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.50.

The company has a one-year high of $39.16 and a one-year low of $9.07. Currently, Cutera has an average volume of 288.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CUTR in relation to earlier this year.

Cutera, Inc. provides laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy based aesthetics systems for practitioners. Its products include Enlighten, TruSculpt, Excel HR, Excel V, and Xeo. The company was founded by David A. Gollnick in August 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.