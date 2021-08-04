Curis (CRIS) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley Financial

In a report released today, Justin Walsh from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Curis (CRIS – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.99.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Curis with a $23.25 average price target.

Curis’ market cap is currently $639.8M and has a P/E ratio of -16.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.26.

Curis, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170, and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints. The company was founded on February 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.