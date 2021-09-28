CuriosityStream (CURI) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating on CuriosityStream (CURI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 62.6% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Tremor International, and World Wrestling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CuriosityStream with a $16.75 average price target.

Software Acquisition Group Inc is a blank check company.