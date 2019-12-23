December 23, 2019   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) Receives a Buy from Needham

By Ryan Adsit

Needham analyst Matt McGinley maintained a Buy rating on Curaleaf Holdings (CURLFResearch Report) on December 20 and set a price target of $7.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.62.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Curaleaf Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.68, implying an 114.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 19, Beacon also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

Based on Curaleaf Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.84 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $33.67 million.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is a life science company, which engages in owning and managing licensed cannabis businesses which cultivate, process and/or dispense cannabis and cannabis derived products. It operates through Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments.

