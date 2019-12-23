Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Matt McGinley maintained a Buy rating on Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF – Research Report) on December 20 and set a price target of $7.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.62.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is ranked #2535 out of 5771 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Curaleaf Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.68, implying an 114.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 19, Beacon also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Curaleaf Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.84 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $33.67 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is a life science company, which engages in owning and managing licensed cannabis businesses which cultivate, process and/or dispense cannabis and cannabis derived products. It operates through Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments.