May 19, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Matt McGinley from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Curaleaf Holdings (CURLFResearch Report), with a price target of $10.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.58.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 75.0% success rate. McGinley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Aurora Cannabis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Curaleaf Holdings with a $10.44 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.95 and a one-year low of $2.54. Currently, Curaleaf Holdings has an average volume of 589.9K.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is a life science company, which engages in owning and managing licensed cannabis businesses which cultivate, process and/or dispense cannabis and cannabis derived products. It operates through Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how, and back office administration, intellectual property licensing,real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensee. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

