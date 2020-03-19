March 19, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Cummins (CMI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

By Carrie Williams

After Citigroup and Wells Fargo gave Cummins (NYSE: CMI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Goldman Sachs. Analyst Jerry Revich maintained a Buy rating on Cummins today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.55, close to its 52-week low of $115.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Revich is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 53.7% success rate. Revich covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Generac Holdings, Gates Industrial, and Caterpillar.

Cummins has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $179.50, representing a 47.3% upside. In a report issued on March 13, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $186.73 and a one-year low of $115.00. Currently, Cummins has an average volume of 1.41M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cummins, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems and New Power.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019