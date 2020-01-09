January 9, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Cummins (CMI) Initiated with a Hold at Cowen & Co.

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Matt Elkott from Cowen & Co. initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Cummins (CMIResearch Report) and a price target of $173.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $174.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 55.9% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Freightcar America, and Trinity Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cummins with a $184.36 average price target.

Cummins’ market cap is currently $26.71B and has a P/E ratio of 10.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.42.

Cummins, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of diesel and natural gas engines and powertrain-related technologies, including fuel systems, controls, air handing, filtration, emission, solutions and electrical power generation systems. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Generation.

