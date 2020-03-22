March 22, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Cummins (CMI) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Cummins (CMIResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.48, close to its 52-week low of $115.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cummins with a $174.43 average price target, representing a 44.3% upside. In a report issued on March 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $157.00 price target.

Based on Cummins’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.58 billion and net profit of $300 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.13 billion and had a net profit of $579 million.

Cummins, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems and New Power.

