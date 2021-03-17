Cue Biopharma (CUE) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

In a report released today, Zhiqiang Shu from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Cue Biopharma (CUE – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 37.0% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Repare Therapeutics.

Cue Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

Cue Biopharma’s market cap is currently $451.4M and has a P/E ratio of -9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CUE in relation to earlier this year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease. The company was founded on December 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.