Cubesmart (CUBE) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

In a report issued on August 13, Juan C. Sanabria from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cubesmart (CUBE – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.96, close to its 52-week high of $51.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 55.1% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Healthcare Trust of America, and National Storage Affiliates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cubesmart is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.29, representing a -1.9% downside. In a report issued on July 30, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.73 and a one-year low of $30.66. Currently, Cubesmart has an average volume of 928.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CUBE in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Christopher Marr, the CEO of CUBE sold 5,623 shares for a total of $289,697.

CubeSmart is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.