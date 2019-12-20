CSG Systems International (CSGS) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Zachary Silver maintained a Buy rating on CSG Systems International (CSGS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 64.5% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Nexstar Media Group, and Sinclair Broadcast.

CSG Systems International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.50.

Based on CSG Systems International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $21.56 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $16.1 million.

CSG Systems International, Inc. engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience, & payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.