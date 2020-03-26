CryoPort (CYRX) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Stephen Unger maintained a Buy rating on CryoPort (CYRX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 48.1% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CryoPort with a $22.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CryoPort’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.24 million and GAAP net loss of $947.5K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.26 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Jerrell Shelton, the CEO of CYRX bought 84,331 shares for a total of $258,872.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CryoPort, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers. It offers personalized medicine, immunotherapies, cellular therapies, CAR T-cell therapies, stem cell therapies, cell lines, vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen, eggs, embryos, cord blood, bio-pharmaceuticals, infectious substances, and other commodities that require continuous exposure to certain ranges of precision-controlled temperatures. The company was founded on May 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.