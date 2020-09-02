Cryolife (CRY) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Cryolife (CRY – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 53.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cryolife is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.13.

Based on Cryolife’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $53.77 million and GAAP net loss of $3.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $71.14 million and had a net profit of $2.83 million.

CryoLife, Inc. engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue; JOTEC products, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot and PhotoFix. The Preservation Services segment focuses on external services revenues from the preservation of cardiac and vascular tissues. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.