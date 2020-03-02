March 2, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Crown Castle (CCI) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

By Jason Carr

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Hold rating on Crown Castle (CCIResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 73.7% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crown Castle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $165.60, which is a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Based on Crown Castle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.43 billion and net profit of $208 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.42 billion and had a net profit of $213 million.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

