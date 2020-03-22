CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD – Research Report) on March 20 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 48.8% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CrowdStrike Holdings with a $70.69 average price target, representing a 41.5% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Based on CrowdStrike Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $28.41 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $31.26 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRWD in relation to earlier this year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. It provides cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. The company was founded by George P. Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch on November 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.