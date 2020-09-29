CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Andrew Liesch maintained a Hold rating on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB – Research Report) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Liesch is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.3% and a 35.7% success rate. Liesch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Westamerica Bancorporation, Capitol Federal Financial, and Southern Missouri Bancorp.

CrossFirst Bankshares has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiaries provides financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals and personal networks throughout the five primary markets located in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. It offers mobile & online banking services, savings accounts and financial tools. The company was founded by Ronald Baldwin on September 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.