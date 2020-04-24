Crocs (CROX) Gets a Buy Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser reiterated a Buy rating on Crocs (CROX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.2% and a 43.1% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crocs with a $24.40 average price target, implying a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Crocs’ market cap is currently $1.33B and has a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CROX in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Thomas Smach, a Director at CROX bought 20,000 shares for a total of $331,200.

Crocs, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America. The Asia Pacific segment includes the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The EMEA segment contains the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Europe, Russia, Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded by Scott Seamans, George B. Boedecker, Jr. and Lyndon V. Hanson III in 2002 and is headquartered in Niwot, CO.