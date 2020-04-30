Criteo SA (CRTO) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon maintained a Buy rating on Criteo SA (CRTO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Salmon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 68.3% success rate. Salmon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nielsen Holdings, Omnicom Group, and Walt Disney.

Criteo SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.03, implying a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on Criteo SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $653 million and net profit of $42.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $670 million and had a net profit of $37.97 million.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include criteo shopper graph; criteo engine; publisher network; client platform; and product portfolio. The company was founded by Jean-Baptiste Rudelle, Franck Le Ouay, Pascal Gauthier, Laurent Quatrefages and Romain Niccoli on November 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.