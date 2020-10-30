Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gets a Sell Rating from Raymond James

In a report issued on June 12, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $96.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 42.0% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crispr Therapeutics AG with a $101.42 average price target, representing a 7.0% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Citigroup also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $111.90 and a one-year low of $32.30. Currently, Crispr Therapeutics AG has an average volume of 980.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.