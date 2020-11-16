CRH Medical (CRHM) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on November 13, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on CRH Medical (CRHM – Research Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 63.5% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CRH Medical with a $3.56 average price target, a 52.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.43 and a one-year low of $0.86. Currently, CRH Medical has an average volume of 65.75K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRHM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CRH Medical Corp. engages in the provision of gastroenterologists with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It operates through the following business segments: Anesthesia Services, Product Sales, and Other. It also offers the CRH O’Regan System, which focuses on physician education, patient outcomes, and patient awareness. The Other segment covers the corporate activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.