CRH Medical (CRHM) Gets a Buy Rating from Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton analyst David Martin maintained a Buy rating on CRH Medical (CRHM – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 41.2% success rate. Martin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Knight Therapeutics, and Greenbrook Tms.

CRH Medical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.63, implying a 41.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.43 and a one-year low of $0.86. Currently, CRH Medical has an average volume of 114.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRHM in relation to earlier this year.

CRH Medical Corp. engages in the provision of gastroenterologists with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It operates through the following business segments: Anesthesia Services, Product Sales, and Other. It also offers the CRH O’Regan System, which focuses on physician education, patient outcomes, and patient awareness. The Other segment covers the corporate activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.