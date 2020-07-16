Crew Energy (CWEGF) Gets a Sell Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Sell rating on Crew Energy (CWEGF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$0.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 42.0% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Crew Energy with a $0.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.60 and a one-year low of $0.10. Currently, Crew Energy has an average volume of 43.65K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CWEGF in relation to earlier this year.

Crew Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focuses in the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.