Crestwood Equity (CEQP) Receives a Buy from Truist Financial

In a report issued on July 27, Tristan Richardson from Truist Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Crestwood Equity (NYSE: CEQP), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.19.

Crestwood Equity has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.50, a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $33.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Richardson is ranked #2678 out of 7676 analysts.

Based on Crestwood Equity’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $930 million and GAAP net loss of $48.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $353 million and had a GAAP net loss of $34.5 million.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP owns and operates energy midstream infrastructure and engages in the natural gas liquids marketing, supply and logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services and processing, treating and compression services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays in North Dakota, West Virginia, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The Storage and Transportation segment includes COLT Hub, which is crude-by-rail terminal serving Bakken crude oil production. The Marketing, Supply and Logistics segment includes West Coast operations, supply and logistics operations, storage and terminals operations, crude oil and produced water trucking operations, and U.S. Salt, LLC. The company was founded on March 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.