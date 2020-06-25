Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP – Research Report) on June 23 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 66.4% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Investment Corp, Pennantpark Investment, and TPG Specialty Lending.

Crescent Capital BDC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $17.99 and a one-year low of $6.21. Currently, Crescent Capital BDC has an average volume of 38.07K.

Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects.