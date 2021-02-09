Credit Suisse Upgrades Lloyds Banking (LYG) to Buy

Credit Suisse analyst Claire Kane upgraded Lloyds Banking (LYG – Research Report) to Buy on July 23. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.02.

Kane has an average return of 12.0% when recommending Lloyds Banking.

According to TipRanks.com, Kane is ranked #6547 out of 7291 analysts.

Lloyds Banking has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell.

Based on Lloyds Banking’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.64 billion and net profit of $688 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.57 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $238 million.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of products and services such as lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management and debt capital markets services to SMEs, corporates, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment includes insurance, investment, and wealth management products and services. The company was founded by George Truett Tate on October 21, 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.