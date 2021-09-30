Credit Suisse Thinks Home Point Capital’s Stock is Going to Recover

Uncategorized

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter reiterated an Outperform rating on Home Point Capital (NASDAQ: HMPT) on August 10 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.12, close to its 52-week low of $3.75.

Home Point Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.38, implying a 59.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 26, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 71.7% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Finance of America Companies, ARMOUR Residential REIT, and Cushman & Wakefield.

Home Point Capital’s market cap is currently $559.4M and has a P/E ratio of 1.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.00.

Home Point Capital Inc is engaged in the residential mortgage business. Its products and services include Conventional Mortgages, FHA Loans, VA Loans for Veterans, and USDA Loans. The company’s operations are organized into two separate reportable segments: Origination and Servicing.