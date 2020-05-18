Credit Suisse Thinks Delta Airlines’ Stock is Going to Recover

Uncategorized

Credit Suisse analyst Jose Caiado reiterated an Outperform rating on Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL) on May 8 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.46, close to its 52-week low of $17.51.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delta Airlines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.91, an 81.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Caiado is ranked #5679 out of 6518 analysts.

Delta Airlines’ market cap is currently $12.24B and has a P/E ratio of 3.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.37.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DAL in relation to earlier this year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products. The company was founded by Collett Everman Woolman in 1928 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.