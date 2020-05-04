Credit Suisse Thinks Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on May 1, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF – Research Report), with a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.22, close to its 52-week low of $7.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 63.8% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Essential Properties Realty, and Arlington Asset Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a Hold with an average price target of $10.67.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s market cap is currently $499.5M and has a P/E ratio of 5.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BCSF in relation to earlier this year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.