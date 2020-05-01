Credit Suisse Thinks ams AG’s Stock is Going to Recover

Credit Suisse analyst Achal Sultania upgraded ams AG (AUKUF – Research Report) to Buy today and set a price target of CHF18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.30, close to its 52-week low of $8.00.

Sultania has an average return of 25.8% when recommending ams AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Sultania is ranked #3887 out of 6540 analysts.

ams AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.48, representing a 99.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oddo BHF also upgraded the stock to Buy with a CHF20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on ams AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $580 million and net profit of $142 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $412 million and had a net profit of $59.15 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Non-Consumer segment consists of comprised of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Foundry segment manufactures analog/mixed signal ICs based on customer design. The company was founded in August 1981 and is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.