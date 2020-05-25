Credit Suisse Thinks AMN Healthcare Services’ Stock is Going to Recover

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Buy rating on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN – Research Report) on May 22 and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.96, close to its 52-week low of $36.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 56.2% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

AMN Healthcare Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.00, representing a 30.9% upside. In a report issued on May 12, Sidoti also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Based on AMN Healthcare Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $602 million and net profit of $12.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $532 million and had a net profit of $34.12 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMN in relation to earlier this year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions and Other Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment provides hospital and other healthcare facilities with a range of clinical workforce solutions. The Locum Tenens Solutions segment offers managed service programs, vendor management systems solution and traditional temporary staffing. The Other Workforce Solutions other workforce solutions segment consists of the following Company businesses physician permanent placement services, healthcare interim leadership staffing and executive search services, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, education, mid-revenue cycle management, and workforce optimization services. AMN Healthcare Services was founded on November 10, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.