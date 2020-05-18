Credit Suisse Thinks Alaska Air’s Stock is Going to Recover

Uncategorized

In a report issued on May 8, Jose Caiado from Credit Suisse reiterated an Outperform rating on Alaska Air (NYSE: ALK), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.89, close to its 52-week low of $20.02.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alaska Air with a $43.11 average price target, a 55.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Caiado is ranked #5679 out of 6518 analysts.

Based on Alaska Air’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.64 billion and GAAP net loss of $232 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.88 billion and had a net profit of $4 million.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, Alaska Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries, Inc., engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through three segments: Alaska Mainline, Alaska Regional and Horizon. The Alaska Mainline segment includes flying Boeing 737 jets and all associated revenues and costs. The Alaska Regional segment records actual on-board passenger revenue, less costs such as fuel, distribution costs, and payments made to Horizon, SkyWest and PenAir under the respective Capacity Purchase Agreements. The Horizon segment operates turboprop Q400 aircraft. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.