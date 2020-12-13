Credit Suisse Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF)

In a report issued on December 10, Olivier Brochet from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF – Research Report), with a price target of £0.59. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.59, close to its 52-week low of $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Brochet is ranked #6595 out of 7142 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rolls-Royce Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $1.01.

The company has a one-year high of $9.54 and a one-year low of $0.88. Currently, Rolls-Royce Holdings has an average volume of 551.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RYCEF in relation to earlier this year.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense, ITP Aero, and Corporate. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services. The Power Systems segment includes engines, power systems and nuclear systems for civil power generation. The Defense segment consists of military aero engines, naval engines, submarines and aftermarket services. The ITP Aero segment provides aeronautical engines and gas turbines. The company was founded in March 1906 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.