Credit Suisse Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Juniper Networks (JNPR)

In a report released today, Sami Badri from Credit Suisse reiterated a Sell rating on Juniper Networks (JNPR – Research Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Badri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and CommScope Holding.

Juniper Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.85.

Juniper Networks’ market cap is currently $7.6B and has a P/E ratio of 23.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.46.

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.