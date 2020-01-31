Credit Suisse Sticks to Their Hold Rating for United Parcel (UPS)

In a report released today, Allison Landry from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on United Parcel (UPS – Research Report), with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 65.7% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Schneider National, and Canadian Railway.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Parcel with a $119.71 average price target, representing an 11.0% upside. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

United Parcel’s market cap is currently $92.64B and has a P/E ratio of 18.78. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UPS in relation to earlier this year.

United Parcel Service, Inc. operates as a logistics and package delivery company providing supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.