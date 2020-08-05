Credit Suisse Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

Credit Suisse analyst Jacob Lundberg reiterated a Hold rating on Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $2.90. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Lundberg is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.4% and a 42.1% success rate. Lundberg covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Baker Hughes Company, and Helmerich & Payne.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nextier Oilfield Solutions with a $3.03 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.21 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Nextier Oilfield Solutions has an average volume of 1.61M.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc.is an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company was founded in October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.