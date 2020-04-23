Credit Suisse Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Performance Food Group (PFGC)

Credit Suisse analyst Judah Frommer maintained a Buy rating on Performance Food Group (PFGC – Research Report) on April 20 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Frommer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 65.4% success rate. Frommer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and Sprouts Farmers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Performance Food Group with a $43.00 average price target, representing an 84.3% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Performance Food Group’s market cap is currently $3.26B and has a P/E ratio of 14.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Performance Food Group Co. engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Corporate and All Other. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations. The Vistar segment offers candy, snack, and beverage to customers in the vending, office coffee services, theater, retail, and other channels. The Corporate and All Other segment comprises of the firm’s overhead and certain operations that are not considered separate reportable segments based on their size. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.