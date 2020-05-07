Credit Suisse Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Mondelez International (MDLZ)

In a report released today, Robert Moskow from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Mondelez International (MDLZ – Research Report), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 45.8% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as McCormick & Company, Sanderson Farms, and TreeHouse Foods.

Mondelez International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.58, representing a 19.7% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Mondelez International’s market cap is currently $71.57B and has a P/E ratio of 19.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.05.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, meals, chocolate, gum, and candy. Its brands include but not limited to Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits; Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates; and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.